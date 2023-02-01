Lizzo Gets Her First Madame Tussauds Wax Figure: ‘Introducing … WAXXO’

Lizzo is the latest pop star to be memorialized in wax. On Tuesday, the “About Damn Time” singer revealed that she has officially entered the Madame Tussauds wax museum and posed for pictures with her wax counterpart in Las Vegas.

“Single-handedly one of the most terrifyingly meta moments of my life. Thank you @MadameTussauds,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter, captioning a video of her nearly sharing a kiss with her body double. “Now I know what a twosome with Lizzo is like,” she quipped.

Lizzo’s wax figure features the look she wore to the 2020 Grammy Awards: a stunning white Atelier Versace dress hand-embroidered in Swarovski crystals. She accessorized the gown — which, according to the pop singer’s stylist Marko Monroe, took more than two months to make — with a crystal-encrusted fur stole draped over her arms. (That night, the pop star took home three awards: best contemporary album for Cuz I Love You, best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” and best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome.”)

The three-time Grammy winner shared photos of her posing alongside her wax figure on her Instagram Story, as well as a series of hilarious videos of her with the wax figure to her TikTok. “Introducing WAXXO,” she captioned one of the videos. In a separate TikTok, she cheekily asked a user, “What would you do with 2 Lizzos?”

Lizzo’s wax figure will be on view at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas in the Venetian casino and resort. Her figure joins the museum’s most recent additions, including Missy Elliott, Beyoncé, RuPaul and more.

See Lizzo posing alongside her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in the photos and videos below.