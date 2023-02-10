Lizzo Says She Got ‘So Drunk’ With Adele at the 2023 Grammys

Adele‘s “I Drink Wine” reached a new level at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 5), thanks to Lizzo.

The “Good as Hell” singer joined Elvis Duran and the Morning Show on Friday morning (Feb. 10), where she revealed that she and Adele had a bit too much to drink while reflecting on her record of the year win for “About Damn Time.”

“I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point,” Lizzo said, before adding, “We were like, ‘Wait. Did they do best new artist?’ We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, ‘Smile, smile.'”

“When they called my name I was in total shock because I didn’t expect to win at all,” she continued. Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” beat out ABBA’s “Don’t Shut Me Down,” Adele’s “Easy on Me,” Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Mary J. Blige’s “Good Morning Gorgeous,” Brandi Carlile’s “You and Me on the Rock,” Doja Cat’s “Woman,” Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the award.

“I had zero say in where I was sitting,” Lizzo revealed when asked about her seat at Adele’s table and next to Styles. “But Adele had 100% say in where she was sitting.”

She continued, “Adele FaceTimed me when I was at Grammy rehearsal a few days before and she was like ‘Oh my god, oh my god, we’re sitting next to each other.'”

Then, the star shared that she she packed a flask of tequila for herself and one with white wine for the “Rolling in the Deep” singer. “I brought it for Adele and then I drank hers,” she said with a laugh.

Watch the full interview below.