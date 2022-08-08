Lizzo Declares ‘About Damn Time’ the ‘Song of the Summer’ With the Help of Vecna From ‘Stranger Things’

If you’re still on the fence as to whether “About Damn Time” is the song of the summer, Lizzo is letting you know via a recent TikTok that she has Vecna’s endorsement. And if you’ve watched season four of Stranger Things, you know just how dangerous it can be to disagree with him.

Jamie Campbell Bower, who voices the blockbuster sci-fi series’ villain, recently proved that even Vecna can vibe to Lizzo’s chart-topper during an appearance on The Tonight Show after host Jimmy Fallon asked him to recite the standout second verse of “About Damn Time” in character. The 33-year-old actor delivered, stunning viewers by naturally lowering his voice to a chillingly low pitch with no editing whatsoever.

Lizzo then used an audio clip of Bower’s tribute in a Monday (Aug. 8) TikTok, with Vecna backing her up as she declares her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single the summer song to end all summer songs — just like how the mind-controlling demon is the villain to end all villains on Stranger Things. In the video, she mocks naysayers by sarcastically saying, “‘About Damn Time’ is not the song of the summer,” before a screechy off-camera voice says “Psych!”

She then pans the camera over to a CGI Vecna twerking as Bower’s sub-bass voice recites, “In a minute, I’ma need a sentimental man or woman to pump me up/ Feeling fussy walking in my Balenciussies trying to bring out the fabulous.”

“Yall ever wonder why he dont wear panties?” she joked in her caption. “He got his stranger thang hanging out.”

Watch Lizzo and Vecna promote “About Damn Time” below: