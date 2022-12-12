×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lizzo & Seth Meyers Are ‘20 Shots’ Deep in Hilarious ‘Day Drinking’ Preview

The full segment will air on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' on Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Lizzo Seth Meyers
Lizzo and Seth Meyers Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Lizzo is going “Day Drinking” with Seth Meyers for his popular Late Night segment on Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) episode, and the “About Damn Time” singer took to TikTok this week to share a very tipsy behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

Explore

Explore

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

In the clip, the duo take part in a trend in which the participants take a video during their first drink of the night and then a second video during their last drink of the night. In the TikTok, Lizzo and Meyers are calm and composed before taking their first shots, and become hilariously loopy and drunk by the last drink.

Related

Rufus Du Sol

Michael Bibi & Tale of Us Lead Lineup for Rüfüs Du Sol's Sundream Baja 2023 Festival

“Happy holidays,” the two stars slur at the camera at the end of the video, before Lizzo jokingly delves into the iconic Saturday Night Live opening remark: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

“I assure u… at least 20 shots were taken between the 2 of us [wincing emoji],” the three-time Grammy winner captioned the post. Lizzo joins a list of past day drinkers on the late night talk show that include Rihanna, Lorde, Kelly Clarkson, Meyers’ mom and more.

The full “Day Drinking” segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers airs on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 12:35am ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.

Watch Lizzo’s TikTok below.

@lizzo

I assure u… at least 20 shots were taken between the 2 of us😫 day drinking w @Late Night with Seth Meyers – tomorrow !

♬ original sound – lizzo

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad