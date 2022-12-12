Lizzo & Seth Meyers Are ‘20 Shots’ Deep in Hilarious ‘Day Drinking’ Preview

Lizzo is going “Day Drinking” with Seth Meyers for his popular Late Night segment on Tuesday night’s (Dec. 13) episode, and the “About Damn Time” singer took to TikTok this week to share a very tipsy behind-the-scenes look at the experience.

In the clip, the duo take part in a trend in which the participants take a video during their first drink of the night and then a second video during their last drink of the night. In the TikTok, Lizzo and Meyers are calm and composed before taking their first shots, and become hilariously loopy and drunk by the last drink.

“Happy holidays,” the two stars slur at the camera at the end of the video, before Lizzo jokingly delves into the iconic Saturday Night Live opening remark: “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

“I assure u… at least 20 shots were taken between the 2 of us [wincing emoji],” the three-time Grammy winner captioned the post. Lizzo joins a list of past day drinkers on the late night talk show that include Rihanna, Lorde, Kelly Clarkson, Meyers’ mom and more.

The full “Day Drinking” segment on Late Night With Seth Meyers airs on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 12:35am ET on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock, which you can sign up for here.

Watch Lizzo’s TikTok below.