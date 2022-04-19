Lizzo Confirms She’s in a Relationship With a ‘Mystery Man’: Listen

Lizzo visits 'Andy Cohen Live' on SiriusXM's Radio Andy at the SiriusXM Studios on April 18, 2022 in New York City.

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is officially off the market! The “About Damn Time” singer appeared on Andy Cohen Live on Monday (April 18) and confirmed that she is no longer single when the host inquired about her dating life.

“You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig’s with a mystery man,” Cohen said, referring to Lizzo hitting up the restaurant with the yet-to-be named man on Valentine’s Day. “Are you guys still together?”

After having a long, hearty laugh, Lizzo decided to give Cohen a simple confirmation: ‘”Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

The host then asked the singer if finding love is difficult when living life in the spotlight as a celebrity. “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor,” the three-time Grammy winner explained. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

Lizzo — who has joked about her love for Chris Evans — also confirmed that her beau was in attendance during her Saturday Night Live hosting gig on April 16, where she also performed “About Damn Time” and debuted brand new track “Special.” “Damn, you’re really good at this s–t. You get the scoop, don’t you?” she joked to the talk-show host. Notably, Lizzo did not share any details about her boyfriend in her interview with Cohen.

Speaking with Variety in February, Lizzo also played coy about the details of her relationship, but revealed that she was “a little bit” in love.

Listen to Lizzo talk about her relationship on Andy Cohen Live below.