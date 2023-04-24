Watch Lizzo Create a Custom ‘Kiss My %!#* A–‘ Butt Tattoo for Fan Mid-Concert

Lizzo just created an impromptu tattoo design for a fan, and it’s *chef’s kiss.* At a recent concert, the star rose to the occasion when someone sitting in the front asked her to design a custom tattoo, which the star did in the most Lizzo way possible.

Captured in a video posted Sunday (April 23) to the “About Damn Time” singer’s Instagram, Lizzo first consulted the fan — who’d been holding up a poster reading “Lizzo, draw my next tattoo” — about where on her body the new ink would be placed. After both agreed that the most appropriate place for a Lizzo tat would be on the young woman’s rear end, earning thunderous applause from the rest of the crowd, the Yitty founder put her own spin on the request.

Instead of drawing a picture or writing something out for the fan to get tattooed, Lizzo instead asked a crew member to bring her some lipstick. Then, after applying a fresh coat, she stamped a kiss on the poster, leaving a perfectly shaped, pink print of her lips.

“I’ma put my lips on this paper, so you can have my lips on your a–,” the four-time Grammy winner told the fan, who got emotional under the star’s special attention. “So if you anyone tries to talk s–t, you can tell them Lizzo says to kiss my mothaf–kin’ a–!'”

“Was it even a Lizzo Show if nobody got a A– tattoo??? 😜😜😜😜” Lizzo captioned the video.

TAG ME WHEN U GET MY LIPS TATTED BOO!”

Watch the sweet moment below: