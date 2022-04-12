Lizzo Reveals Her Late Aunt Came Up With Her Clothing Line’s Name In Heartfelt Tribute Post

Lizzo finally launched her clothing line Yitty on Tuesday (April 12), a collection of shapewear boasting an extensive range of sizes and styles made for “every damn body.” But without the help of a member of the 33-year-old hitmaker’s family, one essential part of the brand wouldn’t even exist: its name.

Paying tribute to her late aunt in an Instagram post on the day of Yitty’s launch, Lizzo revealed that the brand’s title actually originated as a childhood nickname made up by her mom’s sister. “Auntie… I miss you so much today,” Lizzo began, captioning an old backstage photo of her mother and aunt smiling on either side of her. “Yitty just dropped and I know ur cracking jokes in heaven. Thank you for giving me the nickname Yitty.”

The woman she wrote about is most likely her aunt Carmen, whom she previously honored on Mother’s Day in 2020. “It used to be the nickname that made yell at my brother sister when they teased me… and now it’s the nickname that makes me feel proud,” she continued. “It’s the nickname that makes me feel connected to my family. And now… the world is connected to me, auntie!!!!”

The world is indeed tuned in to Lizzo these days, be it through clothes, music or television. The three-time Grammy winner is slated to host Saturday Night Live this Saturday (April 16), has a new single called “About Damn Time” lined up to drop Thursday (April 14), and is fresh off the late March release of her Amazon Prime competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

“You are still my favorite person, I’m doing my best impression of you right now to get me through this SNL rehearsal without crying,” she added. “I love you. Thank you. You got the world saying Yitty! You always been the trendsetter.”

And before she signed off, the “Rumors” musician made good on her promise that her new clothing line has styles for everybody. “PS… I know you woulda been rockin the all white leggings and bra lookin shaaaaaaaaaarp,” Lizzo concluded her message.

