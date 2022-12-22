Lizzo Has a Half-Dozen Christmas Trees at Her L.A. Home: ‘I’m Literally Santa Claus’

Lizzo is going Christmas tree crazy this holiday season.

In a preview of her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the pop-rap star opens up about owning her first home in Los Angeles and dishes on how she’s been going a tad overboard with her Yuletide decorations.

“It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard,” Lizzo says during the sit-down. “I’m literally Santa Claus.”

The Grammy winner’s interview airs Christmas Day (Dec. 25) on CBS Television Network and will stream on Paramount+.

Lizzo, who recently brought holiday cheer during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live, also discussed the joy of owning her very first house. Prior to the success of her 2019 breakout hit “Truth Hurts,” which reigned for seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, the Detroit rapper and singer spent many nights forced to sleep in her car.

“Staying in people’s rooms and sleeping on their couches,” Lizzo recalls. “Now, on this past tour, which I was blessed to stay in really nice places, but I was like, ‘I miss my house. Like, I can’t wait to come back to my own home and to my bed.’ I was like, ‘This is the first time I’ve ever said this.’ It’s a milestone for me.”

Lizzo has much to be thankful for in 2022. Her latest smash hit, “About Damn Time,” topped the Hot 100 for two weeks in July and August and is nominated for both record and song of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. The artist’s fourth album, Special, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in July. The set follows her 2019 blockbuster, Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for over 100 weeks.

Watch a preview of Lizzo’s upcoming appearance on CBS Sunday Morning below.