Lizzo Gets Cheeky in the ‘Middle of the Ocean’ While on Vacation

Lizzo is enjoying a much-deserved tropical vacation and, as expected, she’s been delivering some seriously iconic Instagram content.

On Wednesday (Aug. 10), the “About Damn Time” singer shared a clip making waves — literally — as she twerked in the ocean in a blue bikini. She captioned the video with a fitting wave emoji.

She followed up her vacation content with a series of photos in the water, the first of which featured the Grammy winner with her booty toward the camera. Other photos in the series included Lizzo with her middle finger up, giving a smoldering pose in the sand, making a kiss face and swimming around with friends.

“Middle of the ocean,” she captioned the photo set.

Lizzo’s had an impressive 2022 so far, with “About Damn Time” topping the all-genre Hot 100 songs chart dated July 30, 2022, marking the singer’s second leader on the tally; “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019. Her TV show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls received six Emmy nominations and she recently released her fourth studio album Special in July.

“I’m so bad at picking singles for myself because I think everything I do is incredible, I really do,” she recently explained during an episode of Hot Ones, sharing that “About Damn Time” almost wasn’t promoted as a single at all.

Lizzo shared that she wasn’t a big fan of the song before it was finished, but realized once it was done that its message was something the world needed to hear in that moment. “The ‘I’ve been so down and under pressure, I’m way too fine to be this stressed’ — it’s like, hello!” she explained about the track, which would go on to become her second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1. “We needed that right then when I dropped that motherf—-r.”