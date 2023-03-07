Lizzo ‘Showed My Whole A–‘ at Paris Show: Watch

Fans in Paris were treated to a whole lot of Lizzo Sunday night (March 5). At a recent concert in the City of Love, the 34-year-old hitmaker pulled down her pants to show off her rear end while twerking onstage — all of which was captured in an Instagram video posted the day after the show.

In the video, Lizzo’s crowd goes wild as she bends over and pulls down her sparkly gold trousers to reveal a leggy leotard underneath, exposing almost all of her behind. Then, she shows off her multitasking skills by shaking her booty while simultaneously performing a fiery solo on her flute.

“SHOWED MY WHOLE A– IN PARIS LAST NIGHT!” she captioned the video. “I LOVE U PARIS.”

“I must be there immediately,” commented her longtime friend and 2023’s Billboard Woman of the Year, SZA, who Lizzo honored in a special virtual appearance at Billboard‘s March 1 Women in Music ceremony.

The “About Damn Time” singer, who’s currently in the middle of the European leg of her Special world tour, has been chronicling her time in France across several different Instagram posts. In one, she poses with the Mona Lisa at the Louvre art museum, and in another, she smooches her boyfriend, multimedia personality Myke Wright, underneath a lit-up Eiffel Tower.

In another video, Lizzo recreates a TikTok trend with one of her Parisian fans at the Sunday concert, quoting a 2009 press interaction between Beyoncé that was later sampled in Queen Bey’s “Partition.” “Are you happy to be in Paris?” the fan asks Lizzo, who replies, “Oui!”

Watch Lizzo shake her booty and other moments from her time in Paris below: