Lizzo Celebrates Trending Alongside Beyoncé on Twitter

After achieving her second No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100, having her TV show Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls receive six Emmy nominations and releasing her fourth studio album Special in less than a month, Lizzo is now celebrating a new triumph in her latest winning streak: trending on Twitter alongside her musical hero, Beyoncé.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Beyoncé Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news

Some fans, however, are left a little confused by the “About Damn Time” singer’s excitement, given the controversial reason the two stars’ names are being discussed simultaneously on the platform.

In a Tuesday (Aug. 2) Instagram post, Lizzo shared a screenshot from Twitter that proved the phrase “Beyoncé and Lizzo” was trending in the platform’s “Pop” category. “Will delete later.. but this is a flex bitch,” she wrote in the caption. “12-year old me is shook— HOUSTON GRRRLS GOT THE BEST ALBUMS OUT RN! Stream #SPECIAL Stream #RENNAISSANCE.”

For good measure, the Yitty founder also uploaded an old photo of herself as well as a slow motion video of her putting her Critic’s Choice Award on a shelf full of other trophies — including her three Grammys.

Lizzo is right that both she and Bey have released two of the most talked-about albums of the year this summer, with Special arriving mid-July and Beyoncé dropping her highly anticipated Renaissance July 29. But clicking on the same trending phrase posted by Lizzo reveals that the two hitmakers are actually trending together for an entirely different reason: using and retroactively removing the word “spaz” from songs on their new records.

“Listen, love you girl but y’all are trending for using slurs sooooooooooo,” commented one person on Lizzo’s celebratory post.

“Y’all are trending because Beyoncé didn’t learn from your mistake,” wrote another.

The controversy began when Lizzo first released her song “Grrrls” about a month before Special. Fans were quick to criticize the creator of Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls for using “spaz” in the song, and Lizzo consequently released a statement saying she would re-release the song sans the word.

History repeated itself just a few weeks later, when listeners noticed that Renaissance contained the same term on the track “Heated.” Just a couple days after the album dropped, a rep for Bey told Billboard that the word would be removed.

It’s unclear whether Lizzo is fully aware of the reason she and her idol were linked on Twitter, but several other fans in the comments of her new post congratulated the “Truth Hurts” vocalist regardless.

“PERIODDDDDDD NOT MY GIRL LIZZO TRENDING WITH MY GIRL BEY!!!” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Houston STAND-UP!!”

See Lizzo’s post below: