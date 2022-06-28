Lizzo Teaches James Corden ‘About Damn Time’ Dance for Carpool Karaoke, Shares How Beyoncé Inspired Her Career

It was about d–n time that Lizzo appeared on Carpool Karaoke. A few weeks ahead of the release of her fourth studio album Special, the 34-year-old bop-maker joined James Corden in the car on The Late Late Show‘s hit series to belt out some of her most famous songs — taking some time in between to teach Corden the viral “About Damn Time” TikTok dance and explain how Beyoncé inspired her career.

After first nailing the high note on “Good As Hell,” forgetting a couple lyrics to “Juice” — “Wow, I don’t know my own music!” she laughed — and showing off her always impressive flute skills, Lizzo talked about her love for Queen B.

“When I was shy or when I didn’t think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom, and it would transport me,” she said after explaining that her own flute is named Sasha Floot, after Bey’s alter ego Sasha Fierce. “I would feel something, I would feel like, my life is going to be better. There’s hope for me.”

“When I dropped out of college and I was really depressed, I listened to B’Day on repeat,” she continued, saying later that she’s still never met the “Break My Soul” vocalist. “And I would just sing B’Day all the time, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be a singer.’ The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel with music. She’s been my North Star.”

The “Grrrls” singer also sang an unreleased song with Corden, “Special” — the title track of her July 15-slated album — before teaching her driver how to do the trendy “About Damn Time” choreography, which recently exploded into popularity on TikTok, and ended up assisting the song in securing a spot in the Billboard Hot 100 top five. After the pair pulled over into a nearby park, Lizzo brought in a couple dozen backup dancers — including Jaeden Gomez, the creator who choreographed the dance — and they all filmed a dance video for the Late Late Show‘s TikTok.

Watch Lizzo do Carpool Karaoke with James Corden below: