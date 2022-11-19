Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles

Two very special guests took the stage at Lizzo‘s Friday night (Nov. 18) concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Missy Elliott joined the singer on “Tempo,” from Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You album, and Cardi B reunited with Lizzo for their Hot 100 hit “Rumors.”

“My face after @MissyElliott surprised us last night! Being on stage w you is a DREAM but knowing you is unfathomable! My absolute ICON! I love you 5EVA! thank you!” Lizzo gushed on Saturday on Twitter, where she shared a heartwarming image of the pair embracing in a hug.

“You are one of a kind lizzo & I love watching you perform so much STAMINA!!” Missy wrote back. “You are a Star & the crowd LOVE you! Your HUMILITY & HEART trumps everything! I love you & I am Humbly Grateful to have shared the stage with you.”

“I am a Fan of Cardi B!” Lizzo also tweeted. “I been following her since before love&hiphop… But as much as I fan over her as an artist, who she is as a PERSON is UNMATCHED. @iamcardib thank U for always coming thru for me, for standing up for us when you don’t have to. U the peoples champ! I LOVE U.”

Cardi then wrote, “Lizzo show was amazing !It was very pretty,very positive and I saw Missy Elliot.”

Lizzo returns to the Kia Forum for another show Saturday night, wrapping the North American leg of her tour for 2022.

See a couple fan-filmed clips from the guest appearances at Friday’s show below.