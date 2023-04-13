Lizzo Fans Clap Back at Candace Owens for Body Shaming: ‘Size Has Nothing to Do With Beauty’

Candace Owens took aim at Lizzo‘s appearance this week, and the pop star’s fans stepped in to defend her from the firebrand’s body-shaming commentary.

The drama started when the conservative author blasted Lizzo for posting a nearly nude photo of herself on social media, writing, “If you peep comments on any of Lizzo’s ‘fat acceptance’ photos, you will undoubtedly find a score of batsh– insane women telling her that she looks beautiful. Men do not lie to other men in this way. They do not pretend that clinical obesity is beauty.”

Naturally, Lizzo’s loyal fandom didn’t take kindly to Owens’ inflammatory and unkind rhetoric — in the preceding tweet, she also accused women of “supporting their own eradication via support for ‘trans men'” — and surged onto social media to clap back.

“Not Candace Owens calling Lizzo insecure???!!!!!” one replied while a second wrote, “I was having a good day until this popped up in my feed.”

Others more openly pushed back against Owens’ statements, commenting, “The point is about acceptance and love. Words you seem to have difficulty embracing in your life” and “But size has nothing to do with beauty. Lizzo is beautiful.”

While Lizzo hasn’t directly responded to Owens, she’s currently using her platform in partnership with the Dove Self-Esteem Project to combat the negative impact of harmful beauty standards across social media. “I DONT NEED SOCIAL MEDIA…SOCIAL MEDIA NEEDS ME,” she shared on Twitter and Instagram hours after Owens’ rude remarks went viral.