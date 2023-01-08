Lizzo Says That ‘Cancel Culture Is Appropriation’

Lizzo took a moment on a Sunday morning to share her concerns about cancel culture.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” Lizzo tweeted on Sunday (Jan. 8).

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected,” she wrote.

Lizzo continued: “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

Just days before, the “About Damn Time” singer had taken to social media to shut down the “tired” “discourse around bodies.”

“I’ve seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get a– or titties or something.’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work,'” she said in a TikTok video on Friday.

She continued, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there please?”

See Lizzo’s latest message to her fans below.