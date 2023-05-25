Lizzo Calls Out Influx of ‘Slander & Hate’ On Her Social Media Accounts: ‘Tired Of This’

In a pair of now-deleted tweets, Lizzo shared that she’s been receiving an influx in attacks from people on social media and opened up about how it’s affected her recently.

Though she has over 2 million followers, the star has mostly been keeping her Twitter account locked down on private to eliminate the amount of toxic comments she gets from haters who don’t follow her, but frequently chime in on her posts anyway. Even so, Lizzo — who’s long been open about the explicitly racist and fatphobic comments she’s often targeted with — revealed Thursday (May 25) that lately, the hate has increased in spite of these measures.

“The amount of slander n hate I’m receiving on a daily basis is starting to confuse me,” she wrote in one tweet. “What am I actively doing to get this influx of disrespect in my mentions? I’m just trying to come on this app & enjoy social media like everyone else.”

“Anyways I been holding my tongue cus I don’t wanna seem ungrateful but I’ve done so much cool shit these last few weeks just for my mentions to be about how fat I am &/or use me for political discourse.. ,” she continued in a second tweet. “Tired of this.”

Indeed, Lizzo has been killing the game in recent weeks — but what else is new? Earlier this week, she made her Simpsons debut with a starring role in the show’s Sunday (May 21) season finale. Plus, it was announced Thursday (May 25) that she’ll be featured on the official soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie, alongside Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and more.

The “About Damn Time” singer is also currently traveling the world on tour in support of her 2022 record Special. At her Wednesday night (May 24) show in Phoenix, she took a moment to pay tribute to Tina Turner — whose passing was announced earlier that day — with a dazzling performance of “Proud Mary.”

Wanting to share the tribute with a bigger audience, Lizzo briefly unlocked her Twitter and posted a video of the performance. It didn’t take long, though, for the haters to descend.

“Alright… I’m locking my page again,” she tweeted shortly afterward. “I just wanted to share my Tina Turner tribute with everyone… But I’m going back to protecting my peace.”