Lizzo Gives Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright a ‘Hard Launch’ With Pre-Grammy Party Photo

The singer-rapper and comedian have been romantically linked since 2021.

Lizzo and Myke Wright at 2023 Clive David Pre-Grammy Gala
Lizzo and Myke Wright attend Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party on February 4, 2023 in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright cozied up at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Saturday (Feb. 4).

The pop-rap star, who has been romantically linked to the comedian since 2021, shared numerous lovey-dovey snapshots on social media of the couple looking quite stylish at the Beverly Hilton soiree.

“Hard Launch,” Lizzo captioned the gallery on Instagram, adding an exhaling face emoji.

The Davis’ pre-Grammy gala brought some mind-boggling star power, with everyone from Tom Hanks to Cardi B to Max Martin to Joni Mitchell in attendance. In addition to a moving Whitney Houston tribute by Jennifer Hudson, the A-list evening also included live performances by Lizzo, Lil Wayne, Sheryl Crow, Måneskin, Latto, Frankie Valli, Lil Baby, and more.

The three-time Grammy winner’s IG post drew excitement from her fellow music stars, including SZA and Kehlani. “A doll and her Ken,” SZA commented. Kehlani added in all caps, “BEEN WAITIN.”

Lizzo and Wright met in 2016 on the set of their MTV show, Wonderland, but they didn’t begin dating until 2021. In December 2022, the singer-rapper shared all her sweet feelings about her beau in an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. When asked by Stern if she’s planning on marrying the actor, she laughed and said, “There’s nobody else I’m going to be with for the rest of my life.”

Lizzo is nominated for five Grammys at this year’s ceremony, including record of the year and song of the year for “About Damn Time,” and album of the year for Special.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted for the third year in a row by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah. The show will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

See Lizzo’s post on Instagram here.

ad