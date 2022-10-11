×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lizzo Opens Up About ‘Love of My Life’ Myke Wright

The star also emphasizes their independence, saying of her relationship, "I'm whole, and you're incredible too."

Lizzo
Lizzo AB+DM

Lizzo is spilling some details about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright in a new interview published Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter said, “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo Has a Message for Critics Who Share Racist, Fatphobic Comments: ‘F–k Them!’

But even though the “About Damn Time” hitmaker is very much content with the status of her relationship, she also reiterated her feelings about monogamy and shared her thoughts about possibly getting married some day. “Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day,” she said. “I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.

“Do I want to get married?” Lizzo continued. “If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage. I’m not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I’m thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me. How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half.’ No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

Lizzo’s interview comes on the heels of being attacked by Kanye West for her weight in the rapper’s recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson. At a tour stop in Toronto, the singer seemed to address being fat-shamed by Ye, telling the crowd, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in their motherf–king mouth for no motherf–king reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

Get a look at Lizzo’s gorgeous Vanity Fair cover below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad