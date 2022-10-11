Lizzo Opens Up About ‘Love of My Life’ Myke Wright

Lizzo is spilling some details about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright in a new interview published Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter said, “I’ve known him for over six years. He’s everything. We’re just in love. And that’s it.”

But even though the “About Damn Time” hitmaker is very much content with the status of her relationship, she also reiterated her feelings about monogamy and shared her thoughts about possibly getting married some day. “Is monogamy a religion? People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day,” she said. “I am not a polyamorous person, I’m not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He’s the love of my life. We are life mates.

“Do I want to get married?” Lizzo continued. “If I wanted to start a business with him, I’d get married because that’s when your finances come together. I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage. I’m not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I’m thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me. How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole ‘You complete me, you’re my other half.’ No. I’m whole, and you’re incredible too. We’re like the mirror image of each other. We’re connected. But that doesn’t mean I was incomplete when I met him.”

Lizzo’s interview comes on the heels of being attacked by Kanye West for her weight in the rapper’s recent sit-down with Tucker Carlson. At a tour stop in Toronto, the singer seemed to address being fat-shamed by Ye, telling the crowd, “I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in their motherf–king mouth for no motherf–king reason. I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business.”

Get a look at Lizzo’s gorgeous Vanity Fair cover below.