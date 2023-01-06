Lizzo Slams Body Shamers: ‘I Wish That Comments Costed Y’all Money’

Lizzo has no time for the comments on people’s bodies — especially her own.

The “About Damn Time” superstar took to TikTok on Friday (Jan. 6) to share a video, in which she’s seen glowing in a bikini and a high ponytail. “The discourse around bodies is officially tired,” she shouts at the camera. “I’ve seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get a– or titties or something.’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work.'”

She continued, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s— back there please?”

Lizzo has been a longtime advocate for body positivity and self love. However, in a Vanity Fair cover story back in October, the Grammy winner revealed just how hurtful some of the racist and fatphobic comments she receives on a daily basis can be.

“I lead a very healthy lifestyle — mentally, spiritually, I try to keep everything I put in my body super clean,” she continued. “Health is something I prioritize, wherever that leads me physically. Like veganism, people were like, ‘You’re a vegan? What, are you deep frying the lettuce?’ I’m not a vegan to lose weight, I just feel better when I eat plants.”

“It sucks that we associate weight gain with the negative thing that causes it,” she added. “It’s mixing this beautiful thing that’s food — and nourishing ourselves with it, but it’s the stress that’s the bad thing, not the 20 pounds.

“I feel very lucky because I don’t feel that weight gain is bad anymore. Nor is weight loss — it’s neutral.”