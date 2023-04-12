‘Truth Hurts’: A Twitter Troll’s Attempt at Body-Shaming Lizzo Just Backfired

There’s a reason Lizzo is known as “100% that b–ch.” After a Twitter troll tried to take cheap shots at her figure with a 2021 nude photo, the 34-year-old hitmaker’s fanbase rose to the occasion to make sure the body-shaming backfired — plus, Lizzo herself even seemed to chime in.

It all started on Monday (April 10) when one Twitter user snidely wrote that his “beauty standards remain unchanged” by sharing a photo of Lizzo posing fully naked, which she previously said she posted to “change the conversation about beauty standards.” Then, another user going by the name Cassandra replied to the tweet with “make obesity bad again” before posting a photo of herself alongside a photo of the four-time Grammy winner.

“Me or Lizzo?” Cassandra captioned the side-by-side photos, inviting followers to compare her looks to the “About Damn Time” singer’s. (The tweet has since been deleted.)

“Lizzo,” responded one person. “I don’t know you but Lizzo is a publicly kind and inspiring individual. Loving yourself and others should be the basis of humanity. She preaches that. I can only assume you’re terrible.”

“One has four Grammys and is classically trained on the flute. The other just posted a six year old blurred picture of herself drinking wine with ice from a straw,” replied another, before choosing. “Lizzo. Truth hurts.”

“We’re all choosing Lizzo, right??” weighed in another fan, adding that the Yitty founder is “compassionate, stunning and genuinely unproblematic” whereas “Cassandra is the walking embodiment of the ‘school bully’.”

And while Lizzo herself didn’t directly reply to Cassandra’s tweet, she did seem to cast her vote by simply tweeting Tuesday (April 11): “Lizzo.”

So many came to the star’s defense that Lizzo’s name also became a trending topic.

The singer-songwriter has long been an advocate for body inclusivity and positivity. In addition to speaking out about its importance multiple times throughout her career, she also designed her Yitty shapewear to comfortably fit customers up to a size 6X in the name of “radical inner confidence” and launched a series in 2022, Prime Video’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, that welcomed plus-size backup dancers to compete for spots on her tour.

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative,” she told Vogue in 2020. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

See Lizzo and her fans’ tweets shutting down body-shaming below:

