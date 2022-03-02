Lizzo Denounces ‘Big Girl’ Stereotypes & Talks Being a ‘Body Icon’: ‘I Like Being Fat’

Lizzo is tired of the discourse about her body. In her cover interview with People, published Wednesday (March 2), the “Truth Hurts” singer talks about trying to creating a new beauty standard by embracing her figure, but is also over people discussing her size.
“I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” she said in a pointed moment.
Growing up, the 33-year-old also revealed that she faced multiple stereotypes while growing up simply because of her size: “The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school. Or the friend who is gonna beat your a– ’cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure ’cause she’s big,” she explained. “I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”
Though Lizzo thinks she does not fit into every person’s specific body ideal, she is not allowing that to dictate the way she feels about herself. “I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” the three-time Grammy winner continued. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”
The “Rumors” singer is also doing what she can to expand the space for people who look like her. Her new reality competition show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, sees the singer embarking on a nationwide search for dancers to join her on her upcoming tour. “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” the vocalist said in the official trailer for the show. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”
The show is set to premiere on Amazon’s Prime Video on March 25.