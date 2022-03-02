Lizzo Denounces ‘Big Girl’ Stereotypes & Talks Being a ‘Body Icon’: ‘I Like Being Fat’

Lizzo is tired of the discourse about her body. In her cover interview with People, published Wednesday (March 2), the “Truth Hurts” singer talks about trying to creating a new beauty standard by embracing her figure, but is also over people discussing her size.

“I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?” she said in a pointed moment.

Growing up, the 33-year-old also revealed that she faced multiple stereotypes while growing up simply because of her size: “The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school. Or the friend who is gonna beat your a– ’cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure ’cause she’s big,” she explained. “I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”