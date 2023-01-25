Lizzo Shows Off New Short Haircut & Sips Latte Art of Herself: ‘It’s Giving Bobbiana’

Lizzo took to social media Tuesday (Jan. 24) to reveal that she’d gotten a chop and is now sporting a chic new bob.

“ITS GIVING BOBBIANA,” the pop star captioned the carousel of selfies on Instagram, which show that, in addition to the cut, she’d lightened her famous tresses with blond highlights. In the first two photos, she smizes down the camera, looking over the top of her sunglasses from the front seat of a car while wearing a black trench coat. The next video gives fans a peek at the hairstyle in motion as she touches up her locks with her fingers.

Following her stop at the salon, it appears Lizzo also dropped into a coffee shop to enjoy a latte featuring a rather meticulously detailed re-creation of her portrait in its foam. “I want Lizzo latte or cappuccino art only & forever,” Jonathan Van Ness of Queer Eye commented after seeing the artsy espresso, while SZA performed her requisite hypeman duties for her close pal by writing, “Ur so pretty and cool Marsha” in the comments section with a heart-eyes emoji.

Next month, Lizzo is set to take the stage at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 2023 Grammy Awards. Other musicians performing during the telecast include Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Steve Lacy. At the ceremony, the Yitty shapewear designer is nominated for a total of five awards including record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best pop vocal album.

Get a look at Lizzo’s shorter, blonder locks below.