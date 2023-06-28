Lizzo Recreates Blue Ivy & Beyonce’s Viral Dance at Renaissance Tour From the Audience

Never question how much of a superfan Lizzo is of Beyoncé. While at the Renaissance Tour show in Poland on Tuesday night (June 27), the “About Damn Time” singer showed off a perfect recreation of the viral dance Blue Ivy sometimes performs with Bey during “My Power” on the road.

Filmed by a friend and posted on Lizzo’s TikTok Wednesday morning (June 28), Lizzo made a makeshift dance floor toward the back of the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw behind a sea of fans turned away to watch Queen Bey perform. When the “Break My Soul” musician got to the part in “My Power” where her 11-year-old daughter occasionally takes the stage and joins the backup dancers in performing the song’s choreography, Lizzo started doing that same choreography, nailing every move.

Lizzo is far from the first to recreate the dance, though she definitely gets extra points for doing it at an actual Renaissance Tour concert. Videos of TikTok creators — including JoJo Siwa — trying out the choreography have been viewed millions of times on the platform, as have clips of Blue Ivy performing alongside her mom at recent shows in Paris, London and more cities.

On TikTok, Lizzo also shared a vlog of her day in Poland, featuring her getting-ready process, her outfit, and the Beyoncé merch she got at the show. And in a sentimental clip from the night on Instagram, the Grammy winner cries as Bey sings Lizzo’s name — as well as the names of 27 other groundbreaking Black women artists — while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).”

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by destiny’s child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time,” she captioned the post. “I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is. We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce.”

Watch Lizzo recreate Blue Ivy’s dance at the Renaissance Tour below.