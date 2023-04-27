×
Lizzo Celebrates Her Birthday By Cheekily Threatening to Quit Music

The singer also used her 2022 track "Birthday Girl" for the occasion.

Lizzo
Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on Feb. 11, 2023 in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lizzo turned another year older on Thursday (April 27) and celebrated by, well, wishing herself a happy birthday on social media.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO,” the singer wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself blowing out the candles on a marbled birthday cake featuring a portrait of her face framed by thick gold icing. She went even harder on TikTok by cheekily demanding, “IF 26.9 MILLION PEOPLE DONT WISH ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY IM QUITTING.”

While Lizzo posted the same celebratory video from her Instagram, the star also played her own 2022 song “Birthday Girl” over the clip on TikTok, her voice gleefully singing, “Is it your birthday, girl?/ ‘Cause you lookin’ like a present.” (Turns out the track is a reliable perennial for the hitmaker, considering she also used it to mark her birthday — and the official start of Taurus season — in 2022.)

Plenty of the “Grrrls” singer’s famous friends hopped into the comments to help celebrate her day. Chlöe Bailey wrote, “happy birthday beautiful,” while her younger sister Halle Bailey echoed her sentiments with birthday wishes of her own. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, Saucy Santana, Yara Shahidi and others also filled Lizzo’s comments section with love.

This year, the Yitty designer is marking her birthday from the road as she’s in the middle of another trek across North America in support of her 2022 album Special. So far, she’s used the tour to protest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Tennessee with help from several queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race, design a custom tattoo for a fan mid-show, dance in a bikini in front of the famous St. Louis Arch and more.

Watch Lizzo revel in her birthday festivities below.

@lizzo

ITS OFFICIALLY MY BIRTHDAY

♬ Birthday Girl – Lizzo

