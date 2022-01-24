Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R. & More Lead iHeartRadio ‘Living Black!’ Event

iHeartMedia announced on Monday (Jan. 24) that it is celebrating Black History Month with the return of iHeartRadio Living Black!.

The second annual event is a monthlong on-air celebration that will culminate with a special event featuring performances by Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and more, plus a special moment from Lizzo at the iHeartRadio Theater Los Angeles and Black-owned businesses across the country.

J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and more artists are set to make special appearances at the Rikki Hughes-produced event, which will stream exclusively on TikTok on Feb. 23 and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app.

“iHeartRadio Living Black is a bold celebration of Black culture and showcases the beauty and influence of the Black experience” said Thea Mitchem, executive vp of programming hip-hop and R&B strategy for iHeartMedia, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to build upon the Living Black! foundation in our second year and excited to once again work with Magic Lemonade on this wonderful celebration.”

“We are excited to collaborate with iHeartRadio Living Black! on this special event that recognizes some of the most influential people in Black culture,” added Angela Burgin, director of marketing and special experiences for AT&T. “This platform connects the community, including members of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices.”

The event will also be available to enjoy after the premiere via iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook beginning Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT through March 6. The iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T is an initiative of AT&T Dream in Black, which highlights initiatives that view the world and creativity through an afro-futuristic lens.