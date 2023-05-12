Lizzo Geeks Out Over Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour Setlist: ‘Baby, Come On!’

Lizzo couldn’t be more excited about the songs Beyoncé‘s dusting off for the Renaissance World Tour, as she shared in a new social media post.

“Beyoncé went to her whiteboard and she wrote down every song in her discography. Every single one. And she said, ‘Yeah, I could play that,'” Lizzo sayd directly to the camera in a selfie video on TikTok. “And she put every. single. Y’all, I don’t even…

“I haven’t even read the setlist. But she put ‘Signs’? ‘Cater 2 U’? ‘Speechless’?” she continued getting closer and closer to the camera with the name of each deep cut and Destiny’s Child track. “Baby, come on! I can’t wait, I can’t wait, I’m about to lose…Vocal rest for a week, bi—, before the show ’cause I’m singing.”

To drive her point home even further, Lizzo captioned the excited clip by writing, “FLAWS AND ALL⁉️ DANGEROUSLY IN LOVE DC3 LIVE IN ATLANTA VERSION ⁉️IM LEVITATING,” in all caps.

The “Special” singer — who’s currently on tour herself in support of her latest album of the same name — may have claimed she didn’t peek at Queen Bey’s setlist, but she got a number of tracks correct from the sprawling, 37-song collection from the icon’s opening show in Stockholm. The long-awaited spectacle included all 16 songs from last year’s Renaissance as well as selections for each of Beyoncé’s past album eras, a few Destiny’s Child crowd-pleasers, one-offs and collaborations like “Black Parade” and “Lift Off” and more. She even made a crack about the missing Renaissance visuals while she was at it.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will reach North America later this summer with July dates in Toronto, Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville and more.

Watch Lizzo offer her unfiltered thoughts on Bey’s song selections below.