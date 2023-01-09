Lizzo Hits the Beach for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Cosplay: Watch

Lizzo is feeling “the way of the water” — so much so, that she whipped out her very best Avatar cosplay for a new TikTok video.

The “About Damn Time” singer — who is currently away on vacation — shared a video to TikTok on Monday (Jan. 9) of her wading through picturesque blue water in an all-black bikini mimicking one of Avatar: The Way of Water‘s new characters, Tsireya of the Metkayina clan. The pop star did a duet video with herself, mimicking Tsireya’s movements side by side, flicking her hair in unison with the character.

“Yes I saved this video.. uploaded it private…then duetted myself,” the Grammy winner hilariously captioned the post, along with a smiling emoji. Fans in the comments section loved her cosplay moment and wrote in her comments section, “QUEEEN LIZZO THEY SHOULDVE CASTED YOU.” Another excited fan wrote that Lizzo “SERVED AND GOBBLED IT UP.”

Lizzo’s new beachy video comes on the heels of her calling out people who insist on making comments on other people’s bodies. In a Jan. 6 TikTok, the singer vented, “I’ve seen comments go from, ‘Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL? I liked your body before.’ ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so big. You need to lose weight but for your health’ to ‘Oh my gosh, you’re so little. You need to get a– or titties or something.’ ‘Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It’s too much work.’”

She continued, “Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do you realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art. I’mma do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed y’all money so we could see how much time we are f—ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that sh– back there please?”

Watch Lizzo’s new TikTok video below.