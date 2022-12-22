Lizzo & Austin Butler Want to Wish You a Merry Christmas With a Classic Carol: Watch

Lizzo and Austin Butler still have some Christmas leftovers from their joint Saturday Night Live appearance. On Thursday (Dec. 22), the pop star and Elvis actor joined forces on TikTok to wish their fans and followers happy holidays with one of the iconic songs of the season.

“We wish you a merry Christmas/ We wish you a merry Christmas/ We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year,” the pair sang in unison. After finishing their brief song, Lizzo — who was holding the camera — and Butler embrace, much to her delight and surprise.

“If we show up as Christmas carolers at your house wyd?” Lizzo captioned the jolly video.

The pair joined forces on the Dec. 17 episode of SNL. While it marked Butler’s first time hosting the program, Lizzo originally made her debut in December 2019, when she performed a holiday-themed version of “Good as Hell,” and she returned last season in April, when she hosted and performed “About Damn Time” and “Special.” For the latest episode, Lizzo performed her cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.”

Lizzo appears to be into the Christmas spirit this year — in a preview of her upcoming interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the three-time Grammy winner chatted about owning her first-ever home in Los Angeles, which was decorated to the brim with Yuletide flair. “It’s like not having stuff for a long time, and now [that] I’ve got it, I’m going overboard,” Lizzo gushed in the preview. “I’m literally Santa Claus.”

See Lizzo and Austin Butler’s TikTok below.