Lizzo Had the Best Response to a Twitter Controversy Over Her Bare Booty Airplane Outfit

A wise Lizzo once said, “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hanging out, just wait until the summer when they let me out the house.”

Her message on the 2021 Cardi B-assisted single “Rumors” is perfectly clear, and yet it turns out that some people on have still not heeded her words. A popular tweet questioning why the she should be “allowed” to sport revealing clothing on an airplane started circulating earlier this week, sparking up the tired debate once again over what women with body types like Lizzo’s should be able to wear — not that she cares.

Instead of joining in on the discussion, she simply used the controversy as a smooth way of promoting her newly-launched clothing line, Yitty. Replying Tuesday (April 12) to the tweet — which included screenshots of a video she posted to promote her upcoming single “About Damn Time” in which she boards a plane with her full booty on display — she wrote, “Like what you see? Go to YITTY.COM.”

Explore Explore Lizzo See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The social media debate began when someone compared Lizzo’s minimal aircraft attire to 2012 Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo, who apparently was recently forced to cover her exposed midriff before boarding a plane. “So Lizzo’s allowed to get her BARE ASS on a plane & it’s fine but Olivia Culpo former Ms Universe is forced to wear her boyfriends hoodie to fly Cabo cause it was ‘inappropriate,’” the user wrote. “We’re truly living in a clown world.”

The contested tweet has thousands of replies with people weighing in on the matter, but as pointed out by Lizzo, there was one critical difference between the two women’s situations that makes the discussion even more pointless: she was flying on a private jet, whereas Culpo wasn’t.

“I used to sleep in my car… Anything is possible,” the “Truth Hurts” vocalist replied to a tweet that said, “Flying private…you can do whatever you want.”

See Lizzo coolly shut down her critics here.