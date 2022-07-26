Lizzo Recorded ’50 Versions’ of ‘About Damn Time’ Before Nailing the Chorus: ‘BUT IT WAS WORTH IT’

Lizzo took to TikTok on Tuesday (July 26) to spill the tea on how the chorus of her Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “About Damn Time” came together.

The clip comes directly in response to a comment by Billboard‘s own TikTok account, and shows the singer in the vocal booth as the chorus for the hit finally comes together. “We literally had 50 versions of this damn song i thought we’d never finish it,” Lizzo wrote in the caption with a distressed face emoji. “BUT IT WAS WORTH IT!!!”

As she sings “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, OK, all right/ It’s about damn time,” the person behind the camera starts freaking out, shrieking, “We did it! We f—in’ did it, bi—!” while another person in the studio excitedly declares, “That’s so cool. So cool!”

Lizzo’s determination to get the song’s hook just right clearly paid off, considering “About Damn Time” ascends to the top of the Hot 100 this week (chart dated July 30) and earns the star her second career No. 1 hit following “Truth Hurts” in 2019. (“We got the #1 song in the country YALL,” she wrote to share the news with her nearly 13 million followers.)

In addition to that accomplishment, the three-time Grammy winner is also celebrating her new album Special debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 following its July 15 release via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records, as well as No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Oh, and did we mention she’s sitting pretty atop the Artist 100 too?

Watch Lizzo make magic in the studio below.