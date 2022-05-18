Lizzo & Purple Disco Machine Drop Racing ‘About Damn Time’ Remix: Listen

If you thought Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” put a pep in your step before, just wait until you hear its new remix. Just a few days after celebrating the song’s entry into the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10, the 34-year-old hitmaker teamed up with German DJ Purple Disco Machine to drop a sizzling revamp of the song behind TikTok’s latest viral dance trend.

Released Wednesday (May 18), the Purple Disco Machine remix considerably accelerates the already quick-tempo track and adds extra nightclub flourishes to Lizzo’s original slap bass/flute combination. Toward the end, the DJ fed some of the song’s main vocal lines through a computerized filter — “I’m coming out tonight, I’m coming out tonight,” sings a dance-crazed robot voice.

“As soon as I heard ‘About Damn Time,’ I knew I’d love to remix it,” Purple Disco Machine said in a statement. “It is so great to hear such an amazing contemporary song by a world class artist like Lizzo, based on the same disco vibes that have inspired my own music.”

With the help of hundreds of thousands of TikTok users doing Jaeden Gomez’s trending choreography to “About Damn Time,” the single recently cracked the Hot 100 top 10 a full four weeks after its debut. Two weeks ago, the song ranked at No. 60, but following the outbreak of Gomez’s dance — which Lizzo has been highlighting on her Instagram — it jumped to No. 19 a week later before scooting up to No. 9 this week.

“WE ARE OFFICIALLY A TOP 10 RECORD,” the singer, whose album Special arrives July 15, recently wrote on Instagram. “IF YOU SEE ME OUT… DRINKS ON ME TODAY.”

Stream Lizzo and Purple Disco Machine’s new “About Damn Time” remix below: