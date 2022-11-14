Lizzo Announces Second North American Leg of Her ‘Special’ Tour

Lizzo is making North America feel doubly special. On Monday (Nov. 14), the three-time Grammy winner announced that she’s circling back through the United States and Canada next year for a second leg of her 2022 Special Tour, adding 17 new dates to her schedule.

The second leg — dubbed The Special 2our — will kick off April 21, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn., just over a month after Lizzo’s European stint is set to conclude. She’ll make stops in Montreal, Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego and more before closing out in Palm Desert, Calif., at Acrisure Arena.

Just as she did for Lizzo’s first North American leg, Latto will join the “Truth Hurts” musician as a special guest for the second round of U.S. and Canadian shows.

The “About Damn Time” singer-songwriter first toured through North America in support of her album Special this fall, embarking on a nearly 30-date trek beginning in September. In fact, that initial leg isn’t even over yet — Lizzo still has two more shows lined up for Nov. 18 and 19 at the Kia Forum.

After that, the Yitty founder will take a few months off before returning to the stage in February, when she’ll begin her run of shows in Europe.

Ticket sales for the second leg dates will begin Friday (Nov. 18) at 10 a.m. local time on Lizzo’s website. See the full list of newly announced North American shows below:

The Special 2our 2023