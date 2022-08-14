Lizzo Drops Teaser for ‘2 B Loved’ Music Video: ‘Are You Ready?’

Lizzo performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 15, 2022 in New York City.

Lizzo‘s “2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” music video is on its way, and it might be picking up where her “Truth Hurts” video left off.

Fans got a sneak peek at the video concept on Sunday (Aug. 14) when Lizzo shared a teaser clip that begins with the wedding set from “Truth Hurts” and ends with the singer speeding off like a runaway bride.

“ARE YOU READY..?” Lizzo wrote on Twitter. “THE ‘2 B LOVED’ MUSIC VIDEO IS COMING…”

She ended her tweet with 12 bride emojis.

On Friday, she’d hinted at the new video on Instagram, where she posted a clip of herself running into the water in a wedding dress, with the caption “DID I SAY YES?”

“2 B Loved (Am I Ready)” is featured on Lizzo’s latest studio album, Special. Her first single from the set, “About Damn Time,” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, making it her second Hot 100 leader (after “Truth Hurts” topped the chart in 2019).

Watch the preview for Lizzo’s upcoming video below.