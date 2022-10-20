Liz Truss Gets Hilariously Played Off U.K. TV to Taylor Swift‘s ’Blank Space’

So it’s gonna be forever… or it’s gonna go down in flames. Liz Truss may be out as U.K. prime minister, but one of the country’s major news channels sent her off with a montage set to a Taylor Swift smash.

While the outgoing politician lasted just 44 days in office before resigning, the cheeky tribute was particularly fitting considering she posted a selfie with the superstar back in 2019 while attending the BAFTAs.

A reporter for Channel 4 News opened the segment by saying, “Miss Truss said that her favorite song was ‘Blank Space’ by Taylor Swift. We’ll leave you with that and some images of her. Good night.”

From there, the montage reads as something of a Swiftie fancam as Tay’s voice sings, “Nice to meet you, where you been/ I could show you incredible things/ Magic, madness, heaven, sin/ Saw you there and I thought/ Oh my god, look at that face/ You look like my next mistake/ Love’s a game, wanna play?” over clips of the conservative politician’s short stint in office.

Naturally, the Twitterverse could hardly get enough of the video, with one fan writing, “IM IN TEARS THERES NO WAY CHANNEL 4 DID THIS HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAB #LizTruss.”

Meanwhile, Swift is just hours away from releasing her landmark 10th studio album Midnights at, obviously, midnight on Friday (Oct. 21). Funny enough, the rollout for the highly anticipated LP has actually lasted longer than Truss’ entire career as the U.K.’s shortest-serving prime minister.

Watch Truss’ brief reign as the top politician in Great Britain be memorialized to “Blank Space” below.