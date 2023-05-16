×
Liz Phair Is Celebrating ‘Exile in Guyville’s 30th Anniversary With a Tour

The singer will perform "the album in its entirety, as well as fan favorites."

Liz Phair
Liz Phair performs on November 13, 2019. Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Liz Phair is coming to a city near you this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her critically acclaimed album Exile in Guyville.

The 18-date trek — appropriately dubbed the Guyville Tour — will see Phair heading across the country starting on Nov. 7, beginning with a stop at The Magnolia in El Cajon, Calif. The Guyville Tour features support from Blondshell and will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York City and more before concluding on Dec. 3 at Majestic Theatre in Dallas.

“Liz embarks on the GUYVILLE TOUR this fall, celebrating 30 years of the acclaimed EXILE IN GUYVILLE, performing the record in its entirety, along with fan favorites,” the musician’s official Instagram account shared, alongside the tour’s poster. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Presale kicks off May 17 at 10 a.m. local time with code GUYVILLE. There will also be limited VIP packages.

Released in 1993, Exile in Guyville was Phair’s debut studio album. The set, which spawned singles “Never Said” and “Stratford-on-Guy,” peaked at No. 196 on the Billboard 200 chart, and at No. 12 on the Heatseekers Albums.

See Phair’s tour announcement — and the full list of dates — in the Instagram post below.

