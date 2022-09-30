Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Was Home With Fiancé & Baby When House Was Burglarized: Report

Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s home was burglarized on Tuesday (Sept. 27) while they were downstairs with their one-year-old son Axel, according to The Sun.

“The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewelry and handbags while the occupants were inside,” the Cheshire county police reportedly told the outlet, noting that they were called to the home at 10:45 p.m. GMT. The Little Mix singer, Liverpool athlete bought the property in northwest England in 2020, and the area is home to a number of stars and athletes.

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain have yet to comment on the scary news publicly.

The couple began dating in 2016, and welcomed baby Axel on August 21, 2021. “Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21,” Edwards announced upon their first child’s arrival via Instagram, where she shared a sweet glimpse at the newborn’s tiny hands and feet with a pair of black-and-white photos.

In June of this year, the Little Mix star and the professional soccer player announced that they are engaged. Edwards shared a series of photos of the romantic beach proposal, along with the caption, “Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!”

The now-trio Little Mix’s latest release was Between Us, a greatest-hits project, which dropped in November. In December, they said they had plans to take a little break after their spring tour, but that they’d be back: “Little Mix are here to stay.”

See Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain’s stunning engagement photos on Instagram here.