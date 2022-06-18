×
Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

"Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!" Edwards wrote.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Perrie Edwards
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards attend the 2019 BRIT Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena on Feb. 20, 2019 in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are engaged to be married.

The Little Mix singer and the professional soccer player announced the news on Saturday (June 18). Edwards shared a series of photos of the romantic beach proposal — and a first look at her engagement ring — on Instagram.

“Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!” she wrote, tagging her fiancé on the post.

Little Mix bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the many friends to leave congratulatory messages on the announcement. Thirlwall left a comment of happy emojis, while Pinnock said, “Best news! So happy for you both.”

The now-trio’s latest release was Between Us, a stacked greatest-hits project, which dropped in November. In December, they said they had plans to take a little break after their spring tour, but that they’d be back: “Little Mix are here to stay.”

Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain are parents to a baby named Axel, who was born on Aug. 21, 2021.

See their engagement photos on Instagram.

