Little Mix Just Had a Sweet Reunion for Christmas and ‘It Feels So Good’

Talk about a merry Little (Mix) Christmas! On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the three members of Little Mix got together to celebrate the holidays and showed their fans the reunion on social media.

“Reunited for a Christmas catch up and it feels so good,” the trio captioned the snap of themselves smiling and sandwiched together with their arms around one another. In the photo, Leigh-Anne Pinnock wears a cozy all-brown ensemble while Perrie Edwards opts for an oversized blazer in army green. Jade Thirlwall, meanwhile, gives a peek at the Egyptian tattoo on her ribcage in a crocheted white crop top and camo pants.

After announcing they’d be going on a hiatus last December, the British girl group spent the first part of 2022 on The Confetti Tour across the U.K. and Ireland in support of their sixth album of the same name. Since then, Thirlwall has inked a deal with RCA Records to launch her solo career and hopped into the studio with TWICE’s Nayeon to write album cut “Candyfloss” off the K-pop idol’s debut solo mini-album IM NAYEON.

Edwards got engaged to fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in June, just months before the pair’s Cheshire County home was burglarized while they were home with their 1-year-old son Axel. (The intruders reportedly made off with designer bags and jewelry while the family was downstairs.)

Meanwhile, former member Jesy Nelson has yet to release a follow-up to her 2021 solo single “Boyz” featuring Nicki Minaj after exiting the girl group back in December 2020.

Get a look at Little Mix’s cozy Christmas catch-up below.