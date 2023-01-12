Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest at her home.

While there is no information surrounding her current condition, TMZ reported that paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas house on Thursday (Jan. 12), regaining a pulse before she was transported to the hospital. The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department that deputies responded to a call about “a female in her 50s” that suffered a cardiac arrest, though the spokesperson would not confirm if the woman was in fact Lisa Marie.

Billboard has reached out to Lisa Marie’s reps for more information.

Explore Explore Lisa Marie Presley See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Just two days prior, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards with her mother and Austin Butler, who portrayed her father in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, and ended up taking home the award for best actor in a drama motion picture.

“Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Butler told Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his acceptance speech. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” Lisa Marie told ET on the red carpet of the popular biopic. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

She added that she was there “to support Austin and Baz and the film.”