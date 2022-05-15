Lisa Marie Presley Says Late Son Benjamin Would’ve ‘Absolutely Loved’ New Elvis Film, Calls Biopic ‘Absolutely Exquisite’

Lisa Marie Presley is mourning the loss of her son Benjamin Keough and sharing her thoughts on Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming movie about her late father, Elvis Presley.

In a touching tribute posted to Instagram on Saturday (May 14), the singer-songwriter, 54, reflected on the passing of her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. In her lengthy note, Lisa Marie also wrote how Benjamin “would have absolutely loved” Luhrmann’s new Elvis biopic, which arrives in theaters on June 24.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley began her message. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

She added, “I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann’s movie ‘Elvis’ twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite.”

Presley’s Instagram post was accompanied by a photo of the Elvis movie poster. She also touched on actor Austin Butler’s performance in the title role.

“Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully,” Lisa Marie wrote. “In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully. (If he doesn’t get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha.)”

Presley continued that she was moved to tears while watching her three other children — Riley, Harper and Finley — being “visibly overwhelmed in the best way possible way, and so filled with pride about their grandfather and his legacy in a way that I have not previously experienced.”

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it,” she added about Benjamin. “He would have absolutely loved it as well.”

Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley has also praised the film after attending a private screening.

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she wrote on Facebook in late April. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!!! Bravo to him…he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

Warner Bros. recently screened footage of the film at CinemaCon. During the event in late April, Butler shared his approach to playing the larger-than-life musician, who passed away in 1977 at the age of 42. “The main thing I set out to find was his humanity,” he told the audience. “He’s one of those individuals that has been lifted up to such an iconic status that he’s almost superhuman.”

Lisa Marie closed her post by praising director Luhrmann’s “genius” work on Elvis. “Baz, your utter genius combined with your love and respect for my father and this project is just so beautiful and so inspiring,” she wrote. “I know I’m being repetitive, but I don’t care, Thank you for setting the record straight in such a deeply profound and artistic way. Love you.”

See Lisa Marie’s touching post on Instagram below.