Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Mourned by Questlove, LeAnn Rimes & More: ‘I Hope She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After the news broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, tributes to the singer/songwriter and Elvis Presley‘s only child poured onto social media.
It was reported earlier in the day that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital and had suffered cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, announced her death on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”
Among the stars remembering Lisa Marie was Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who struggled to put his grief into words. “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” he tweeted. “This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot fond the words to express how sad this truly is.”
LeAnn Rimes took solace in the fact that Lisa Marie would be reunited with her father, Elvis. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” Rimes tweeted. “My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” Rimes added, referencing the death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, at age 27 in 2020.
See all the tributes to Lisa Marie Presley below.