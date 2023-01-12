Lisa Marie Presley’s Death Mourned by Questlove, LeAnn Rimes & More: ‘I Hope She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After the news broke late Thursday (Jan. 12) that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, tributes to the singer/songwriter and Elvis Presley‘s only child poured onto social media.

It was reported earlier in the day that Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital and had suffered cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, announced her death on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Among the stars remembering Lisa Marie was Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, who struggled to put his grief into words. “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow,” he tweeted. “This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot fond the words to express how sad this truly is.”

LeAnn Rimes took solace in the fact that Lisa Marie would be reunited with her father, Elvis. “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms,” Rimes tweeted. “My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” Rimes added, referencing the death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, at age 27 in 2020.

See all the tributes to Lisa Marie Presley below.

There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot fond the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley pic.twitter.com/RZt5FXiYOE — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) January 13, 2023

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

Dear God. #LisaMariePressley has died. She was 54, and so beautiful…I am in shock. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2023

Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

#rip Lisa Marie Presley 😥 — Dave Audé (@daveaude) January 13, 2023

Sending all our love and prayers to @Cilla_Presley and her family. God bless Lisa Marie. — Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) January 13, 2023

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie. A sweet and gentle soul. We send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to Priscilla, Riley and her family and friends. Heartbreakingly sad. 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/bRxg8tP6Rk — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 13, 2023