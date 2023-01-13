‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann Mourns Lisa Marie Presley: ‘We Will Miss Your Warmth’

Following the devastating news that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Baz Luhrmann — who directed the 2022 critically acclaimed biopic about her father Elvis Presley — took to Instagram to honor her.

“Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” he captioned a photo of Lisa Marie laughing with actor Austin Butler, who portrayed her legendary father in Luhrmann’s Elvis. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.”

Luhrmann concluded by writing, “Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement on Thursday (Jan. 12). “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla had confirmed that Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley was a resident at that address. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

Lisa Marie attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Butler’s award for playing her father in Elvis.