Elvis’ Ex-Girlfriend Linda Thompson Shares Sweet Childhood Photos of Lisa Marie Presley

Elvis Presley‘s ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson took to social media on Wednesday (March 29) to share adorable childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

“Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day,” the songwriter and former pageant queen, who dated the King for nearly five years when Lisa Marie was a child, wrote on Instagram. “Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos. Little ‘Yisa Marisa’ as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl!”

Among the photos in the slideshow is a portrait of a grinning Lisa Marie at six years old, just after she lost her two front teeth. “She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house,” continued Thompson, who co-write the Whitney Houston hit “I Have Nothing” with David Foster. “We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart.”

The songwriter — who also shares kids Brody, Brandon and Burt Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner — then went on to shout out Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough in her latest role as the title character on Daisy Jones & The Six. “It is fantastic!!” she wrote of the Amazon Prime Video series. “There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa‘s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.”

In early February, Priscilla Presley grieved her late daughter in a heartrending Instagram post on what would’ve been her 55th birthday. “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter,” she wrote at the time.

See Thompson’s childhood photos of Lisa Marie below.