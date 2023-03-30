×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Elvis’ Ex-Girlfriend Linda Thompson Shares Sweet Childhood Photos of Lisa Marie Presley

"She was a precious little girl!" the songwriter wrote of the late star.

Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley at nine years old as she attends the first ever 'Children's Premiere' benefit for the Thalians Community Mental Health Center at Cedars Cinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, March 1977. Pictorial Parade/GI

Elvis Presley‘s ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson took to social media on Wednesday (March 29) to share adorable childhood photos of Lisa Marie Presley.

Related

Jeff Beck

Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2023

“Like many of you, I am doing a little bit of spring cleaning and ran across this photo album from back in the day,” the songwriter and former pageant queen, who dated the King for nearly five years when Lisa Marie was a child, wrote on Instagram. “Time stood still for a few moments as I looked through these precious photos. Little ‘Yisa Marisa’ as I remember her so lovingly. She was a precious little girl!”

Among the photos in the slideshow is a portrait of a grinning Lisa Marie at six years old, just after she lost her two front teeth. “She wanted me to take some pictures of her in my dressing area at the Monovale house,” continued Thompson, who co-write the Whitney Houston hit “I Have Nothing” with David Foster. “We had such a wonderful relationship for so many years. She’s still a part of my heart.”

The songwriter — who also shares kids Brody, Brandon and Burt Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner — then went on to shout out Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough in her latest role as the title character on Daisy Jones & The Six. “It is fantastic!!” she wrote of the Amazon Prime Video series. “There are so many nuances in Riley’s facial expressions that remind me of her beautiful mom. Lisa‘s lovely, formidable, powerful presence lives on in her gorgeous and talented daughter.”

In early February, Priscilla Presley grieved her late daughter in a heartrending Instagram post on what would’ve been her 55th birthday. “Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter,” she wrote at the time.

See Thompson’s childhood photos of Lisa Marie below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad