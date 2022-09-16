Lisa Calls Blinks’ Excitement Over ‘BORN PINK’ One of Her ‘Biggest Motivations’: Exclusive

What’s her name, what’s her name? Lisa sat down for a new profile with CR Fashion Book‘s fall/winter 2022 issue revealed Friday (Sept. 16), and Billboard has the exclusive scoop on her thoughts about BLACKPINK‘s new album, her fashion aspirations and more.

“Before our comebacks, we always get into lengthy conversations about what we can do to improve,” the Thai K-pop idol told the fashion magazine about how she, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie approach each new BLACKPINK era. “We try to bring out the best outcomes by discussing our thoughts on music videos, outfits, choreography, and even the littlest details such as hair colors.”

The rapper also spoke about her special connection to the girl group’s Blinks, particularly in the lead-up to BORN PINK, which arrived Friday on the heels of ferocious lead single “Pink Venom.” “I think our fans are as excited about our new album as we are,” she said. “Their reactions are one of my biggest motivations. Their constant support always inspires me to aim for the better.”

While it’s been nearly two years since BLACKPINK dropped their long-awaited debut studio set The Album, Lisa hardly spent the time between albums sitting back and relaxing. “I’ve also been working on music, as well as other fields that I’m interested in, such as fashion and photography, in order to improve myself as an artist. ‘Enjoy the process, focus on today and do my best’ has always been my motto, and it became a solid mindset preparing for this comeback.”

And speaking of her interest in fashion, the “LALISA” singer stunned in the photoshoot in a number of Celine streetwear looks thanks to her role as the label’s global brand ambassador. Se also recently got the chance to shine on the Celine runway as a celebrity model.

“Being able to walk on the runway as a model itself was a great honor, as the Celine show is a dream stage for every model,” Lisa confessed. “I decided to participate when Celine asked me to, and it became an unforgettable experience.”

Check out an exclusive first peek at Lisa’s all-Celine spread in CR Fashion Book below.

Lisa of BLACKPINK on the cover of CR Fashion Book’s fall/winter 2022 issue. Heejune Kim/CR Fashion Book

Lisa of BLACKPINK for CR Fashion Book’s fall/winter 2022 issue. Heejune Kim/CR Fashion Book