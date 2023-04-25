Lionel Richie Gushes Over ‘Baby Girl’ Sofia Richie’s Wedding: ‘We Are Happy’

Lionel Richie is a proud dad after walking his 24-year-old daughter Sofia Richie down the aisle over the weekend in the South of France, where she married Elliot Grainge.

“Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it’s a great feeling, I must say, I’ve known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well,” the “All Night Long” icon told Extra on Monday night. “There’s a thing down South we always say: ‘Who’s your people?’ Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I’ve ever seen my little girl and Elliot.”

He continued, “It was a moment where, yes, I was letting her go, but I was also gaining a family. The family is getting huge right about now, but we are happy.”

As for the moment of walking his daughter down the aisle, Lionel says he got emotional. “She spent the whole time walking down the aisle: ‘I love you dad, I love you dad, I love you dad,’ and I go… ‘You’re killing me. You’re killing me.’ But that’s what a dad wants to hear, and I love Baby Girl so much, and the family was there to root her on.”

The model and Grainge, the 29-year-old son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge, tied the knot with a gorgeous ceremony in Antibes, France, according to People. The pair, who made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021, have kept their love relatively private, before announcing their engagement in April 2022.

Watch the full interview with Lionel Richie below.