Lionel Richie Is Teaming Up With Earth, Wind & Fire for 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long Tour

Lionel Richie is going on tour this summer, and wants fans to sing along, all night long. On Monday (March 6), the four-time Grammy winner announced a series of North American tour dates for 2023, and Earth, Wind & Fire will be joining him as the special guests for the trek.

“Well my friends, the time has come to announce a tour. Not just any tour, but the tour I’ve been trying to do for years … and now it’s going to actually happen,” the American Idol judge revealed in a video shared to Live Nation’s Instagram. “Sing a Song All Night Long Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire together on the same stage, and I’m inviting you to the party. So join us! This is the place you need to be.”

The 2023 Sing a Song All Night Long tour is slated to kick off on Aug. 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn., and will make stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta, Houston and more before concluding on Sept. 15 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Fans can score tickets to the North American trek starting on Tuesday, March 7, with via the Citi cardmember presale. Cardholders will be able to purchase tickets from March 7 at 10 a.m. local time through Sunday, March 12, at 10 p.m. local time. General onsale for the tour begins on March 13 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com.

See the full list of concert dates and Richie’s tour announcement below.

Sing a Song All Night Love 2023 tour dates: