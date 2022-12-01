Lindsey Buckingham Mourns Christine McVie, His ‘Musical Comrade, Friend, Soul Mate & Sister’

Following news that Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie died on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at age 79, her former bandmate and longtime creative collaborator Lindsey Buckingham took to Instagram to share a touching, handwritten note mourning his friend.

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking,” he wrote. “Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate and a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy.”

McVie’s family shared the news of her death via a statement posted to Facebook, which noted that she passed away at a hospital “following a short illness.”

Fleetwood Mac also shared a band statement, in which they wrote, “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her.”

As a duo, Buckingham and McVie worked closely, and in 2017, the two released a studio album together titled Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie, which was filled with songs originally intended for a Fleetwood Mac project. The album peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated July 1, 2017.