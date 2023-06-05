Lindsay Lohan Is Glowing in Pregnancy Selfie

Pregnancy looks gorgeous on Lindsay Lohan, and the Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram on Monday (June 5) to share a glowing mirror selfie.

In the photo, Lohan is seen in a flowing linen one-shoulder dress, adorned with a floral pattern, complete with a natural makeup look and her hair in a soft blowout. She captioned the post with a simple white heart emoji.

Lohan revealed back in March that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child. “We are blessed and excited!” she wrote alongside a surprise Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” written on it. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she later shared in a sweet statement to TMZ.

Following her pregnancy announcement, the singer’s mom, Dina, shed some light on how she’s feeling about becoming a mom. “Lindsay has always loved kids, because I love kids and my mother loves kids; I’m one of four,” Dina explained at the time. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”

“She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive,” Dina continued. “It’s the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”

See the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star’s newest pregnancy selfie below.