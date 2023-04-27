×
Lindsay Lohan Is All Smiles in Pregnancy Snaps With Friends & Family

"So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life," Lohan captioned her sweet photos.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI for Christian Siriano

Lindsay Lohan is enjoying the “good times” while pregnant. The Just My Luck star took to Instagram on Thursday (April 27) to share a series of happy, smiling photos while showing off her baby bump.

The photos included selfies in which she’s seen holding her growing stomach, as well as snaps with friends and family from a variety of recent events. “Good times,” she captioned the photo, along with a smiley face and pregnant emoji. “So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!”

“So happy for you love!” Paris Hilton — who recently welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum — commented on the post. Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi also commented in support, writing, “Oh queen you look amazing.”

Lohan revealed last month that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child. “We are blessed and excited!” she wrote alongside a surprise Instagram photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” written on it.

“We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” she later shared in a sweet statement to TMZ. The pregnancy news comes less than a year after Lohan and Shammas tied the knot.

