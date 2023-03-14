×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘We Are Blessed’

The singer-actress, who is married to Bader Shammas, made the announcement on social media.

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on Feb. 9, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI for Christian Siriano

No “Rumors” here! Lindsay Lohan is pregnant! The singer-actress made the surprise announcement via Instagram on Tuesday (March 14).

The “Confessions of a Broken Heart” singer, who is married to financier Bader Shammas, shared a photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” in black printed on it. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the photo, ending her message with prayer hands, gray heart, baby face and baby bottle emojis.

This will be the actress’ first child.

Related

SWV

SWV Talk 'The Queens of R&B' & Still Being the Same 'Around the Way Girls'

Explore

Explore

Lindsay Lohan

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Lohan also gave TMZ a statement about her upcoming bundle of joy. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The 36-year-old star announced in July 2022 that she had married Shammas. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the two snuggling, a big diamond ring on her finger. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had previously announced their engagement in November 2021.

Paris Hilton — who shared last year that she and former pal Lohan had finally set aside their differences – has also recently become a mother. The socialite and “Stars Are Blind” singer announced in January that she and husband Carter Rerum had welcomed a baby boy.

See Lindsay Lohan’s pregnancy announcement below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad