Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child: ‘We Are Blessed’

No “Rumors” here! Lindsay Lohan is pregnant! The singer-actress made the surprise announcement via Instagram on Tuesday (March 14).

The “Confessions of a Broken Heart” singer, who is married to financier Bader Shammas, shared a photo of a white onesie with the words “Coming Soon …” in black printed on it. “We are blessed and excited!” she captioned the photo, ending her message with prayer hands, gray heart, baby face and baby bottle emojis.

This will be the actress’ first child.

Lohan also gave TMZ a statement about her upcoming bundle of joy. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!”

The 36-year-old star announced in July 2022 that she had married Shammas. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the two snuggling, a big diamond ring on her finger. “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had previously announced their engagement in November 2021.

Paris Hilton — who shared last year that she and former pal Lohan had finally set aside their differences – has also recently become a mother. The socialite and “Stars Are Blind” singer announced in January that she and husband Carter Rerum had welcomed a baby boy.

